Pretzelmaker, the innovator of soft Pretzel Bites, today announced its latest Pretzel Bite creation, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites. Made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal’s Cinnadust mix, the sweet bites are available for a limited time only, starting April 1 through June 30.

The all-new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Pretzel Bites are freshly baked, hand-rolled, and dusted with a layer of Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s signature flavor. To complete the snack, guests can layer on an extra level of sweetness by dunking their bites in Pretzelmaker’s Vanilla Glaze dipping sauce.

“We continually strive to create one-of-a-kind menu offerings that bring excitement to our fans,” said Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing at Pretzelmaker. “Our partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch brings a level of sweetness and nostalgia that we feel will resonate with our guests and drive them to visit our locations for an epic taste bud adventure."

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have enjoyed Pretzelmaker’s fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and its fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

