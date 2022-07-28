Company: General Mills

Website: www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98

Product Snapshot: Cinnamon Toast Crunch has launched CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, a combination of sweet cinnamon and fiery spice.

While the new CinnaFuego Toast Crunch looks the same as the original and is still blasted with Cinnadust, the sweet cinnamon flavor is combined with the added hot sensation of a spicy pepper.

“CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences,” said Mindy Murray, General Mills sr. marketing communications manager. “So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast.”

Sold in a new resealable pouch so consumers can easily fan the flames of snack time, CinnaFuego Toast Crunch drops online Friday, August 12 exclusively at Walmart.com for a limited time, while supplies last.

Fans are encouraged to follow @cinnamontoastcrunch and cinnamontoastcrunch.com to stay tuned for more information on Cinnamon Toast Crunch.