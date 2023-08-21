“Continual investment in our brands is always our top priority,” said Mason Wiederhorn, chief brand officer at FAT Brands. “It’s been a joy to build on our existing relationships with franchisees and customers as we spent months of research and effort to bring the new Pretzelmaker vision to life. We’re confident this new look consolidates the brand’s values and aspirations while owning a competitive leadership position.”

Pretzelmaker’s franchisees are behind this commitment to modernization with several top operators already committed to invest in their stores immediately, with work beginning this month. Pretzelmaker’s new look will complement the brand’s increased demand for online and to-go orders, while continuing to offer fresh baked bite-sized products directly from Pretzelmaker’s bakery case.

“It’s exciting to see Pretzelmaker continue to lean into the leading innovator of Pretzel Bites brand positioning—which you can see pulled throughout our new design and promotional imagery,” said Jenn Johnston, chief marketing officer at FAT Brands. “We continue to modernize the guest experience by providing expanded formats and ways to enjoy our fresh baked product.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, the brand is known for its fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.