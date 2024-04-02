Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has announced the promotion of Kevin Bowes to director of engineering. In this new role, Bowes is responsible for the engineering and design of all RBS equipment, as well as ensuring compliance with industry manufacturing standards and customer specifications are met.

“Kevin has exhibited exemplary skill, professionalism, and leadership during his time with RBS. We are excited to see the continued growth and development of the engineering department under his guidance,” says Travis Getz, RBS senior vice president of operations.

Kevin began his career with RBS in 2014 as an intern. He was hired full time starting as a mechanical design engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility including a senior mechanical design engineer, and most recently mechanical engineering manager.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University.

