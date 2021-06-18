Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of baked snack production systems, has announced the promotion of Steve Moya to manager, RBS Science & Innovation Center. In his new role, Steve will oversee the Science & Innovation Center facility and management of staff, all customer on‐site and virtual product trials, as well as research and development projects for the company.

“We’re pleased to recognize Steve with this promotion. It is a direct reflection of his leadership, the valuable contributions made and his commitment to excellence. His unique blend of mechanical designer experience and process knowledge will prove to be beneficial to the success of our customers and RBS.” said Travis Getz, vice president of operations, RBS.

Steve, who started with RBS in 2017 as a mechanical engineering intern, had progressed into various engineering roles prior to moving to the Science & Innovation Center in 2019 as a process engineer. A proud veteran that served in the United States Army, Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in electro‐mechanical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

