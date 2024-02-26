Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack food production systems, has promoted Shawn Moye to senior vice president of global sales to support the continued growth of the business.

“Shawn has been instrumental in the growth of RBS over the last 25 years,” stated Chip Czulada, president, Reading Baking Systems. “As we continue expanding our business around the world, Shawn will play a key role in assuring we meet our customers’ needs.”

In his new role, Moye will be responsible for new equipment sales globally and supporting the business as a member of the executive leadership team. Since joining RBS in 1999, Moye has held positions of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, North America, and most recently, executive director of sales.

“We’ve built the best sales team in the bakery machinery industry, and I’m pleased to lead the team as we continue our growth and support of our existing customers,” added Moye.

Prior to joining Reading Bakery Systems, Moye worked as the director of sales, North America for a German baking equipment company. He also served as maintenance and engineering project manager for two of the largest North American snack and cookie/cracker manufacturers.

Related: Reading Bakery Systems names Chip Czulada its new president