Cookies are an integral part of every holiday and every celebration, which is why Maxine's Heavenly, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of clean-ingredient cookies, is bringing back its seasonal holiday flavors, which include the company's Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane, Pumpkin Pecan Spice, Gingerbread, and Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch Cookies. The holiday-inclusive cookies are made with wintry spices.

The Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane Cookies are soft, fudgy chocolate cookies with visible oats, chocolate chips, and crisp peppermint oil, topped with crunchy all-natural candy cane pieces for 6 grams of sugar per serving.

The Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies feature real organic pumpkin, spicy cinnamon and nutmeg, and crunchy pecan pieces at 4 grams of sugar per serving.

The soft Gingerbread Cookies have a classic gingerbread flavor, with notes of ginger, cloves, and molasses at 6 grams of sugar per serving.

Maxine's Heavenly's Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch Cookies feature vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, nutmeg, clove, and cardamom flavors.

Each of the company's cookies is Sweetened By Nature using unrefined and natural coconut sugar and dates, with clean ingredients.

"Those of us with dietary restrictions have a shared experience of being served sub-far food at gatherings while everyone else enjoys the good stuff," says Maxine's Heavenly Co-Founder and CEO Robert Petrarca. "Rather than creating cookies to fill a certain dietary or marketing fad, our recipes were created to be intentionally inclusive to eliminate the need for separate desserts. And because they're so delicious, they can be enjoyed by the vegan, the sugar conscious, the Kosher observant, the gluten-free, and the picky eater alike, allowing individuals to come together and connect over great tasting cookies for virtually any celebration."

The company’s Chocolate Chip Crispy Cookies recently won the 2022 Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack honors. To receive the recognition, a snack must be: