Insomnia Cookies has launched two limited-time-only lines of cookies: a St. Patrick’s Day collection, featuring their Irish Potato Classic cookie and the Pot O’Gold Dipper; and special products tying into the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire release, like the Slime Puft Cookies ‘N Cream Classic cookie and Frozen Empire Big Dipper.

The St. Patrick’s Day collection items are available in-store or for local delivery until March 25, or until supplies last:

Irish Potato Classic: an Irish-American tradition, with a twist, this consists of Classic Snickerdoodle dough filled with coconut flakes and cream cheese chips, inspired by the traditional Philadelphia Irish Potato candy

Pot ‘O Gold Lil’ Dipper: a dozen Mini Classic cookies paired with buttercream or cream cheese icing, sprinkled with edible gold dust

Pot ‘O Gold Big Dipper: choice of four Classic cookies paired with buttercream or cream cheese icing, sprinkled with edible gold dust

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Collection is available until March 31 or while supplies last:

Slime Puft Cookies ‘N Cream Classic: inspired by the green ghost character from the movies, this is a green Cookies 'N Cream classic cookie with marshmallows

Frozen Empire Big Dipper: available only in stores, this includes a choice of four warm Classic cookies (packaged in a specially decorated box sleeve), paired with a scoop of ice cream and choice of topping for dipping

