As shoppers continue to show interest in experimenting with global flavors, Campbell's Kettle Brand is aiming to elevate snacking experiences by taking the bold flavor notes from Gochujang and packing them all into one chip.

The Kettle interpretation of Gochujang uses elements from the traditional condiment such as peppers, cayenne, garlic, onion, and sesame to deliver a burst of sweet and spicy in every bite. The new flavor is available for a limited time starting this spring at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29.

For a limited time this April, foodies can experience the new Kettle Brand Gochujang Chip at C as in Charlie located in New York City. Chef Eric Choi has created a dish featuring Kettle Brand Gochujang chips that shows off his interpretation of the new chip flavor.

