Company: Kettle Brand

Website: www.kettlebrand.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.39

Product Snapshot: Yeah, Pumpkin spice is cool and all but there’s a new kid on the block—and it’s making all your fall snacking dreams come true. Kettle Brand Apple Cider Vinegar will transport you from the living room to an apple picking orchard, without even having to leave your house.

A not-so traditional spin on the classic Sea Salt & Vinegar, Kettle Brand Apple Cider Vinegar packs a tangy punch, crunchy bite, and is rounded out with a crisp sweet apple finish—making it a perfect addition to any fall snack roster this season.

Kettle Brand Apple Cider Vinegar began rolling out nationwide at select retailers this month.