Seven Sundays is officially on shelves nationwide at Costco stores. Seven Sundays’ Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal is available in a 16-ounce bag.

Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal, reportedly one of the brand’s best-selling products, is being rolled out across the warehouse store's locations nationwide throughout April, with an MSRP price of $9.99. The cereal is made with only eight real ingredients, including cocoa, upcycled sunflower protein, Medjool dates, and coconut sugar.

“It is humbling that Costco continues to believe in Seven Sundays. We’ve previously launched products regionally and are thrilled to now be available at every Costco store,” said Hannah Barnstable, co-founder of Seven Sundays. “As a certified B-Corp, we’re committed to consciously making choices to better the planet through upcycling and regenerative agriculture. With Costco’s help, we are paving the way for more streamlined and regenerative businesses to be put on shelves at national retailers.”

In 2023, the brand expanded into over 2,000 stores and sold over 30 million bowls of cereal. Cereal has historically been one of the worst aisles in the grocery store, and Seven Sundays is making it better every day with breakfast options that are made without refined sugars, “natural” or artificial flavors, dyes, preservatives, GMOs, or glyphosate. The brand reportedly has saved over 350 tons of nutrient-rich ingredients from ending up in landfills by upcycling since 2022.