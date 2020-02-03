Seven Sundays lands nationwide Whole Foods distribution

Seven Sundays, a Minneapolis-based branded cereal company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded nationwide distribution at Whole Foods. The Company’s top-selling oat-based mixes and its popular new paleo-friendly Rise & Shine mix launched in the largest natural grocery chain this month.

“Every year since we started the company we have expanded our distribution to include new retailers and greater online sales,” says Hannah Barnstable, Founder and CEO of Seven Sundays. “Being available nationwide at Whole Foods is a big deal for us. Not only does it make our muesli available in over 500 more stores and in most major cities across the U.S., it also puts our brand in front of consumers who align with our values for clean ingredients, sustainable sourcing and transparent marketing.”

Whole Foods now carries Seven Sundays’ traditional oat-based mueslis, including Wild & Free Blueberry Chia, Classic Bircher Apple Cinnamon and Early Riser Dark Chocolate Almond for approximately $5.99 per 12-oz bag, and Seven Sundays’ new paleo-friendly Rise & Shine Strawberry Banana Nut muesli for $8.99 per 10-oz bag. The selection includes gluten free, grain free, vegan and no added sugar options. Full ingredient listings and nutritional information can be found at www.sevensundays.com/collections/all-collections.