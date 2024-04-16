As U.S. consumers continue to increase their dining-out frequency, burgers are bigger business than ever. However, no plain, boring burger will do—increasingly, diners are looking for high-end burgers, with a bun to match, and these baked works of art are expected to look good, taste good, and hold up to the myriad toppings contained between the two halves.

Recently, ACE Bakery introduced a line of artisan buns aimed at pleasing discerning burger lovers. Sabrina Tessier, vice president of marketing for foodservice in North America, sat down with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery to talk about the line and share a bit of company history.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please tell us a bit about ACE Bakery—the history of the company, the products you specialize in, and what makes you stand out from other companies operating in this space?

Sabrina Tessier: Back in the 1980s, Martin Connell and Linda Haynes began baking bread as a weekend hobby. They eventually built a small bakehouse on their property near Caledon, Ontario. Their passion grew and led them to open the very first ACE Bakery at 548 King Street West, Toronto in 1993. They began serving some of the top restaurants and hotels in Toronto.

As their business grew, they opened their first commercial bakery at Keele and Lawrence (just north of Toronto). Through it all, they held firm to their artisan bread values, using nothing but the simplest, natural ingredients, old-world starter doughs, long fermentation periods, and stone baking.

ACE’s principal products are baguettes; free-form loaves (such as sourdough); sandwich carriers (such as ciabatta and schiacciata); and now artisan burger buns. Our key point of difference is our authentic process. Our artisan breads use a combination of simple ingredients, natural starters, slow processes honoring tradition, and stone baking. The result? Exceptional flavor, texture, aroma, crust, and resiliency.

JS: Then, let’s talk a bit about the evolution of the burger. How has the quality and variety of burger served at restaurants changed in recent years?

ST: Burgers are a staple and part of what makes them so great on-menu is the fact that they are highly adaptable to trends and evolving guest preferences. In recent years we have seen a focus on quality and variety, with a rise in gourmet options, global flavors, and plant-based options.

We’re seeing a lot of interest in breakfast burgers, smash burgers, unique patties such as brisket burgers, global sauces and toppings, and of course chicken sandwiches are still going strong. Technological advancements have also facilitated greater customization in burger ordering, enhancing the experience for guests. Overall, I would say that today’s diners are looking for quality, a bold twist on the familiar, and value. Our team set out to create a bun worthy of all that.

JS: Specifically, restaurateurs have upped their game in the bun department—could you please talk about consumer expectations and bun offerings shifting in recent years?

ST: We have certainly seen a rise in unique and premium buns—brioche buns have grown over 30% in the past year! The fact is, you can’t achieve a truly great burger without a great bun! With this in mind, our team set out to create artisan burger buns which redefine ‘restaurant quality’, using natural starters and time-honored bread traditions. The result is a whole line of burger buns that we are truly proud of.

JS: ACE recently announced an extensive new range of upgraded burger buns—could you please share an overview of the range?

ST: ACE’s new line of burger buns includes a 4.5-inch classic bun, 4-inch classic bun, 4-inch black and white sesame seed bun, 4-inch brioche bun, 4-inch potato bun, and a slider bun. Boasting a high glossy crown, soft texture, and clean flavor, each bun is crafted with the same natural starters, slow fermentation process, and simple ingredients that ACE Bakery is known for.

Not only is ACE setting a new benchmark for flavor, texture, and visual appeal, but improved resiliency means these buns hold up to the sauciest, juiciest, messiest burgers, even through delivery. We also fine-tuned bun sizing to better suit the needs of today, plus a three-day ambient shelf life makes it more convenient than ever to thaw, serve, and impress your guests.

JS: Then, could you please tell us about the products within the range and the benefits/attributes of each?

ST: ACE Bakery’s new portfolio features:

4.5-inch Classic Burger Bun: Light and flavorful, with a soft, golden exterior and a tender interior

4-inch Classic Burger Bun: Soft and flavorful artisan bun crafted with superior ingredients, creating the perfect golden crown and resiliency.

4-inch Black & White Sesame Burger Bun: A familiar flavor with a high-impact plate presence, this bun is topped with white and black sesame seeds for an elevated experience

4-inch Brioche Bun: Rich flavor and made with real eggs and butter. Brioche is projected to grow by 17% over the next four years, according to Datassential Burgers Report, June 2023

4-inch Potato Bun: Light and airy, featuring a subtle sweetness, clean flavor profile, and pillowy interior

Classic Sliders Bun: A rustic, soft bun with a light, fluffy interior and exceptional flavor.

JS: Do you have a favorite?

ST: I couldn’t choose a favorite; we love all of our children equally! What I can say is that, in the few weeks since the launch, our brioche and eye-catching black and white sesame buns have been performing very well! The potato bun, truly unique versus other potato buns, has also caught the attention of chefs looking for something to set their menu apart.

JS: Anything else you can tell us about what’s next for ACE—new products, partnerships, expansion, etc.?

ST: We believe that the market for artisan bread will continue to grow as chefs and consumers alike seek out quality products, made with simple ingredients, and great flavor and texture. In addition to those attributes, ACE’s portfolio of artisan sandwich carriers, table breads, and burger buns offer foodservice operators improved consistency, labor savings, and efficiency. We have big plans for ACE and we can’t wait to share our breads!