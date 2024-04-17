This spring, General Mills' Wheaties brand is debuting the highest protein offering in the cereal aisle to date—Wheaties Protein. The brand’s newest innovation packs more than 20 grams of protein into every serving.

As General Mills’ oldest cereal brand, Wheaties is building upon its rich history and expanding its legacy with its newest offering. The cereal brand has been powering champions since 1921 by honoring record-breaking athletes, but Wheaties knows protein isn’t only for the pro athletes. From marathon runners to busy parents, Wheaties Protein fuels everyday athletes to be their best selves with a satisfying protein offering that delivers on taste and versatility.

“Wheaties has honored world class athletes on our iconic orange boxes for more than 100 years and we are introducing Wheaties Protein to serve today’s modern athletes who are striving to be better everyday,” said Nicole Ayers, business unit director for Wheaties. “We know people are looking for a boost of protein in the morning to help reach their goals and Wheaties Protein provides over 20 grams of protein in a delicious bowl of cereal that people can easily enjoy as part of their morning routine.”

Available in two new flavors, Maple Almond and Honey Pecan, Wheaties Protein is made with hearty nut-clustered whole grain flakes, almonds or pecans, pumpkin seeds, and honey or maple syrup.

Wheaties Protein will be available at select Walmart stores later this month, and on shelves at retailers nationwide beginning this spring for a suggested retail price of $8.99. Learn more at Wheaties.com.

