Baking Basics 10, a wholesale bakery training course, is now accessible on the American Society of Baking's (ASB) Education Hub as part of a collaborative partnership with the American Bakers Association (ABA).

This initiative, which integrates ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy courses into ASB’s Education Hub, marks a significant advancement in making professional baking education more accessible and convenient for the industry.

Together, ASB and ABA are committed to fostering a culture of continuous growth and innovation. “By sharing this valuable knowledge, we empower individuals to thrive in their careers and drive collective progress within the industry” said Sarah Day, ASB’s director of education.

Elevating the educational experience for baking professionals worldwide, these collaborative efforts represent a stride towards comprehensive industry advancement. By pooling resources and expertise, this partnership offers high-quality online training opportunities in multiple locations improving the educational opportunities for industry professionals.

“This opportunity will allow members of ASB and the ABA access to quality and affordable training for their teams and for themselves as professionals. Suppliers and bakers alike will find that the technical training provided through this collaboration will prove invaluable as workforce training and retention demands continue to be a top challenge for the industry” said Samantha Moore, ABA’s senior director of meetings and education.

Baking Basics 101 serves as an onboarding lesson and includes training on workplace safety, food safety and hygiene, and technical training to complement any wholesale baking facility's current operations and procedures. It is a 1-hour course, with a certificate awarded upon completion.

The course is one of many in ABA's Bakers Manufacturing Academy catalogue, which will soon be available on ASB's Education Hub. These training courses provide industry-specific, technical education for bakery production employees at multiple skill levels. Other courses will focus on topics such as cookie cracker manufacturing both entry-level and specialized, tortilla, and bread manufacturing processing training.

Find out more about course details and how to enroll on ASB's website.