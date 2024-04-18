AMC Theatres announced it is refreshing its Feature Fare and Dine-In menus. Guests at many AMC locations can enjoy new artisan dishes and sweet treats, all designed to tantalize tastebuds and enhance the movie-going experience that help make movies better.

Feature fare changes

In more than 400 AMC theatres across the country, AMC is adding three new shareable, fresh doughnut hole offerings to its Feature Fare menu, sweetening the movie going experience for movie lovers across the country. The baker’s dozen (13) shareable doughnut holes come in three flavors, each dusted with either cinnamon sugar, strawberry flavor, or AMC's proprietary peanut butter flavor blend created in partnership with PB2. Each box comes with warm cup of icing to make each bite even sweeter. Guests are encouraged to purchase two boxes to mix strawberry with peanut butter, creating a nostalgic PB&J flavor profile reminiscent of warm childhood memories.

“Our taste tests clearly showed that these three flavors were fan favorites and will help expand our offerings of indulgent sweets beyond our AMC Cinema Sweets chocolates and candies,” says Nels Storm, VP, food and beverage product strategy. “We know guests are going to eat these up and see nearly endless possibilities with future flavors we can offer guests.”

Dine-In changes

For AMC's 50 theatres offering Dine-In services that allow guests to be served while they sit and enjoy their movie, AMC is adding a variety of new milkshakes, two savory chicken sandwiches, a new salad, and five new artisan 10-inch pizzas that will replace itsprevious flatbread pizza fare.

The new menu includes:

Artisan Pizzas: AMC's freshly baked 10-inch round pizzas are served hot and feature a wide variety of topping choices, including cheese, pepperoni, veggie, supreme—and for sweet and spicy fans, a new chicken pizza with gochujang sauce.

AMC's freshly baked 10-inch round pizzas are served hot and feature a wide variety of topping choices, including cheese, pepperoni, veggie, supreme—and for sweet and spicy fans, a new chicken pizza with gochujang sauce. Milkshakes: Its updated milkshake flavor line up will include chocolate (with Ghirardelli Chocolate syrup), vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter (with Reese’s Peanut Butter sauce), and an Oreo variety with cookie pieces mixed in.

updated milkshake flavor line up will include chocolate (with Ghirardelli Chocolate syrup), vanilla, strawberry, peanut butter (with Reese’s Peanut Butter sauce), and an Oreo variety with cookie pieces mixed in. Chicken sandwiches: The menu will offer an herb-marinated grilled chicken breast and a hand-breaded chicken breast sandwich, each with all the fixings, nestled on a toasted brioche bun.

The menu will offer an herb-marinated grilled chicken breast and a hand-breaded chicken breast sandwich, each with all the fixings, nestled on a toasted brioche bun. Salad: A new salad offering will be added to complement AMC's existing Cobb salad. The new Caesar salad will feature grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. In addition, guests can order either salad as a wrap with a side of fries.

“Escaping and indulging go hand-in-hand with the ultimate movie-going experience, and we’re serving up some new dishes and desserts movie goers will thoroughly enjoy,” Storm added. “With offerings like Chicken Gochujang Pizza and PB2-dusted doughnut holes, we’re diversifying our flavor profiles to ensure we’re appealing to the wide range of tastes and appetites our guests bring with them to the movies.”