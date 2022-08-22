Company: Wicked Kitchen

Website: https://wickedkitchen.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand has added new frozen artisan pizzas and to its expansive range of chef-created, plant-based consumer packaged goods offering in the U.S.

Inspired by global flavors from Europe to Asia, Wicked Kitchen's convenient meal solutions are now available in nearly 2,000 Kroger stores throughout the country just in time for the start of the busy back to school season with big appeal to vegans and omnivores alike.

Made with hand-stretched dough and wood fired, and with Wicked's new vegan "motz," Wicked Kitchen's Rulebreakin' Rustic Veg Pizza is topped with an olive-spiked red sauce, peppers and sautéed mushrooms.

"Shoppers no longer have to sacrifice taste or convenience when looking for plant-based meals," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "Our latest Wicked Kitchen line up is inspired by cuisines from around the world and while they happen to be plant-based, they are meant to be enjoyed by all - whether you're preparing a meal in a dorm room or looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner that's veg-forward and full of flavor."

With more than 40 products now available in multiple departments at U.S. retailers, Wicked Kitchen was first launched in the U.K. by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, which helped ignite the plant-based movement there. Debuting in the U.S. one year ago, Wicked Kitchen's latest product launch lineup includes:

Artisan Frozen Pizzas - The lineup of the brand's 14" pizzas include:

The Wicked Meaty Pizza - Topped with the Sarno's grandmother Nana's classic red sauce, spicy plant-based ground sausage, PepperNOni, mushrooms, jalapenos, and Wicked vegan motz.

- Topped with the Sarno's grandmother Nana's classic red sauce, spicy plant-based ground sausage, PepperNOni, mushrooms, jalapenos, and Wicked vegan motz. The Saucy Motz Pizza - Topped with Nana's classic red sauce, basil, kale, cherry tomatoes, and Wicked vegan motz.

- Topped with Nana's classic red sauce, basil, kale, cherry tomatoes, and Wicked vegan motz. Rulebreakin' Rustic Veg Pizza - Topped with a special olive-spiked red sauce, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, and Wicked vegan motz.

The new offerings of frozen meal solutions are complemented by an array of quick noodle cups and meal kits that launched last year in Kroger stores, providing a wide range of plant-based meal options that are also inspired by flavors of the world.

"In true Wicked style, we are raising the bar in the convenient meal space. Our chef-crafted, vegan meal solutions make it easier than ever for everyone to 'taste the world' with dinners on the table in minutes," said Chef Derek Sarno, co-founder, Wicked Kitchen.

With the largest variety of any plant-based CPG brand in the U.S., Wicked Kitchen's portfolio products are available in more than 6,500 retailers in the U.S. including Kroger stores and its other store banners, including: City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith's Food and Drug. They are also available at Sprouts Farmers Market, 7-Eleven, Publix, and Giant, and will be available at Walmart in September.