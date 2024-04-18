The American Bakers Association (ABA) elected the organization’s new board of directors during the annual Member Meeting on Tuesday, April 16, at the ABA Convention.

Comprised of esteemed leaders representing the many facets of the baking business, the 2024–26 board of directors is poised to guide the association in advancing its mission to grow, connect, and enhance the baking industry.

Under the guidance of the newly elected board, the ABA is committed to fostering innovation, advocating for policies that support the industry's growth, and providing valuable resources to its members.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board of directors, whose collective expertise and dedication will undoubtedly propel ABA forward," says Eric Dell, president and CEO of ABA. "As we navigate the challenges and opportunities facing the commercial baking industry, I am confident that our Board will lead with vision and integrity, ensuring the continued success of our members."

The newly elected board of directors includes:

Chair: William Quigg, president and CEO, Richmond Baking

First Vice Chair: Joe Turano, president, Turano Baking Co.

Treasurer: Brian LeComte, president and COO, Gold Medal Bakery

At-Large Member: Tony Gavin, president, Bimbo Bakeries USA

At-Large Member: Ryals McMullian, president and CEO, Flowers Foods

At-Large Member: Tyson Yu, CEO, Aspire Bakeries

Immediate Past Chair: Cordia Harrington, CEO, Crown Bakeries

Dale Easdon, CEO, Klosterman Baking

Mark Marcucci, Jr., vice president foodservice, Alpha Baking

Brian Perry, senior vice president and chief safety officer, TreeHouse Foods

Chimene Ross, president and CEO, Killer Brownie

Ron Scott, managing director of bakery manufacturing, H-E-B

“I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as the chair of the American Bakers Association. Certainly, I am following in the footsteps of many outstanding leaders that have held this position before me and am excited to guide ABA to continue working for the betterment of the industry and reaching the goals of the new strategic plan,” says new ABA Chair Bill Quigg, president and CEO of Richmond Baking.

Each member of the board brings a wealth of experience and a passion for driving positive change within the baking industry.

“I am honored to continue my service to the American Bakers Association as an At-Large Member of the Executive Committee. As we address the multitude of complex issues facing the baking industry, I welcome the opportunity to contribute to the efforts and focus of this organization. Together, this team of experienced leaders and in-house experts provides the necessary resources to meet the needs of our membership and the vast network of professionals in the baking industry,” says Ryals McMullian, CEO, Flowers Foods and ABA at-large executive committee member.

“The ABA board is an extremely impressive group of thought leaders and industry professionals that I have come to know and respect over the past few years. I’m looking forward to our journey ahead together,” said Ron Scott, managing director of Bakery Manufacturing, H-E-B and ABA director.

“Serving as an ABA board member is a chance to represent the industry that has given so much to myself and our entire team. The baking industry is filled with generous and amazing people and I look forward to serving this community,” says Chimene Ross, president and CEO, Killer Brownie and ABA director.

"It is an honor to continue serving the baking industry in this new capacity. I am committed to leveraging my many years of baking experience, leadership roles at Bimbo Bakeries USA and the work over the years as part of ABA to advance the association’s mission and newly formed Strategic Plan," says Tony Gavin, president, Bimbo Bakeries USA and ABA at-large executive committee member.

The ABA extends its sincere gratitude to the outgoing board members Robin Alton, president and CEO, Pan-O-Gold Baking Company, and Larry Marcucci, CEO, Alpha Baking Company for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the association.

For more information about the American Bakers Association and its board of directors, visit americanbakers.org.