Jeni Britton, the founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, has just launched Floura Bars.

The bars, composed of over 12 unique plants, at least six super fibers, and one fermented fiber, are designed to create and maintain a balanced microbiome and utilize upcycled fruit trimmings to create a healthy and sustainable product. Born from Britton's own challenges with inflammation, this new venture isn't just about creating another snack bar; it’s about redefining what healthy snacks can be, with offerings like Raspberry Rose and Mango Lassi. From a sustainability standpoint, her vision is to redirect 100 million pounds of fresh produce trimmings per year away from the waste stream and into our microbiomes.

To launch Floura Bars, Britton turned to crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Last month, she started a Kickstarter campaign for the new venture as a way to build buzz and gauge consumer interest. As of today, the campaign has surpassed its $10,000 fundraising goal with $58,000 raised from more than 700 backers.

Thanks to Kickstarter’s brand new Late Pledges feature, it’s not too late for fans of Britton and those interested in gut-friendly superfiber bars to support this budding woman-owned business. With Late Pledges, fans can support a successfully-funded project even after the crowdfunding campaign officially ends and you can select a special reward from the creator. For Floura Bars, supporters of their Kickstarter campaign can receive a box of 10 bars at a 10% discount as a special pre-release "thank you."