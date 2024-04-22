The Hershey Company announced that SkinnyPop popcorn, a ready-to-eat popcorn brand, has added a new flavor to its permanent lineup: cheddar jalapeño. Made with the same high-quality ingredients from SkinnyPop popcorn, the new flavor reportedly delivers the bold, spicy flavor consumers have been seeking.

“As consumers are continuing to seek better-for-you snack options with exciting flavors, our team has crafted a flavor that not only delivers on great taste but also aligns with our dedication to offering health-conscious snack choices,” says Zhenya Karelina, manager, popcorn innovation at The Hershey Company. “We’re thrilled that this spicy new flavor is joining the SkinnyPop brand lineup.”

Snack aisle purchases are up 6.2% versus a year ago, with ready-to-eat popcorn remaining the number one snacking option in the better-for-you category. While SkinnyPop popcorn’s brand equity continues to resonate with ready-to-eat (RTE) consumers, research has shown that spicy, bold flavors are undeveloped in the RTE category compared to total salty snacks but are leading growth.

Research shows that while cheese, regular/salty, and butter make up the majority of the RTE popcorn category, only 1% falls into the spicy flavor camp. SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño popcorn was created to satisfy this consumer need and capitalize on the category opportunity.

Consumer surveys and in-market testing showed that SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño popcorn tested high in attracting new buyers—a 68% purchase intent from non-RTE consumers. The research also showed that shoppers had a high repeat rate of purchase, with 1 in 5 shoppers purchasing the product at least twice during a 13-week test launch.

“Hershey is dedicated to supporting this innovation as part of its journey to become a snacking powerhouse,” says Karelina. “The in-market performance of this product underscores its high potential. As a category leader with strong BFY brand equity, the SkinnyPop brand is uniquely positioned to drive category incrementality through flavorful innovations like Cheddar Jalapeño.”

SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño popcorn is made with wholesome ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It’s also gluten-free, peanut-free, and tree-nut-free, making it an ideal snack choice for those with dietary restrictions or preferences. It is available in the following sizes—1-oz., 4.4-oz., 6.7-oz.—and the subsequent case packs: Peg—1-oz. (12-ct.), Pouch – 4.4-oz. (12-ct.), Pouch—4.4oz (6-ct., 12-ct.), and Pouch—6.7-oz. (6-ct.). The product is available now at retailers nationwide.

The SkinnyPop brand’s diverse lineup of flavors also includes Original, White Cheddar, and Sweet & Salty Kettle.

For more information about the SkinnyPop brand and to stay updated on the latest news and product releases, visit SkinnyPop.com.

The Hershey Co. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.