Pop-Tarts are the subject of Jerry Seinfeld's highly anticipated Netflix film, Unfrosted, a fictional comedy about the Pop-Tarts' origin story, which was created without the involvement of the brand. Unfrosted will premiere on Netflix on May 3.

While Unfrosted is not brought to you by Pop-Tarts, to celebrate its release, and just in time for the brand's 60th anniversary, Pop-Tarts and the filmmakers are joining forces in an integrated campaign to inspire at-home fans to enjoy Unfrosted with a Pop-Tarts toaster pastry in hand.

As part of the partnership with Unfrosted, fans can expect:

A Pop-Tarts produced Digital Short written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld and a series of surprise cameos, available to watch on social and digital channels. In collaboration with Pop-Tarts, creative collective Le Truc, and Netflix Marketing Partnerships, the short imagines what happens when Jerry and fictional Pop-Tarts C-suite executives meet.

A chance to win limited-edition "Trat-Pops" boxes, the official box of the Unfrosted movie. Featuring packaging from the film—a charming typo that will be explained when the movie is released—the box offers both a tasty movie snack and cinematic collectable that perfectly complements the delicious whimsy of Unfrosted. Sign up on poptarts.com/Unfrosted starting April 29. No purchase necessary.

Multiple in-aisle and online activations at retailers across the country, encouraging fans to "Stream It. Eat It. We got you either way."

Social content and media partnerships that demonstrate the best way to stream this film is while enjoying Pop-Tarts.

More surprises and Crazy Good antics throughout the film's press tour.

"Unfrosted is the ultimate flattery, and the biggest fanfiction ever," says Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing, Pop-Tarts. "At every level of fandom, Pop-Tarts continues to spark creativity—from the user-generated Edible Mascot memes at the Pop-Tarts Bowl to a homemade recipe from arguably the world's biggest pop star, and now to Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted film. We've been at the heart of culture for 60 years, and look forward to inspiring it for many, many more."

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.