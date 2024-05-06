IHOP announced the introduction of its new menu inspired by the new movie IF, only in theatres May 17. The menu includes limited time offers full of colorful food and beverage options for the whole family to enjoy.

Through this collaboration, seven imaginative new items, including Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancakes, will bring the joy of IF's world to IHOP guests at participating restaurants nationwide now through June 16. Additionally, kids 12 and under can eat free every day from 4pm-10pm, with the purchase of an adult entrée.

“This spring, we are leaning into the nostalgia of having an imaginary friend and celebrating by encouraging our guests to gather with friends, family, and imaginary friends to reconnect and try our imaginative menu,” says Kieran Donahue, chief marketing officer, IHOP. “Our new IF menu brings the magic of the movie to life like only IHOP can – through our pancakes, French toast, and new and exciting beverage options. This collaboration is designed to create meaningful experiences for our guests while continuing to serve joy with craveable menu options inspired by timely cultural moments like IF.”

“The IHOP brand is iconic, enduring, and synonymous with fun experiences, making them the perfect partner for IF,” says Michelle Hagen, executive vice president, worldwide marketing partnerships, Paramount Pictures. “We can’t wait for families and friends (both real and imaginary) to experience some of the most imaginative culinary creations of all time, all of which perfectly embody the film’s message that with imagination, anything is possible.”

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends—and what she does with that superpower—as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination. IF releases only in theatres May 17.

IHOP’s new menu features a selection of unique items in celebration of IF, including the following and more:

Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancakes: Blue raspberry flavored pancakes topped with vanilla mousse, whipped topping & Fruity Pebbles, available as a full stack or short stack.

Blue’s Dazzleberry Jr. Combo: One Blue’s Dazzleberry Pancake, one scrambled egg, one pork sausage link, and one slice of bacon.

Lewis’ Cinn-A-Bear Stack: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing, cinnamon sugar doughnut holes, and whipped topping, available as a full stack or short stack.

MagnIFicent French Toast Sandwich: Folded omelette-style egg, pork sausage patty, hash browns, American cheese, and chipotle mayo on French Toast. Served with old-fashioned syrup & choice of side.

Coney Island Pizza Omelette: Pork sausage, green peppers & onions, marinara, crispy pepperoni, and four-cheese blend. Served with choice of side.

IHOP’s limited-time only, IF-inspired menu is available at participating restaurants nationwide in the U.S. from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, June 16. For more information or to find the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.

