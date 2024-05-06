Today, Pizza Hut announced that Juan Carlos “Carl” Loredo will join the company as the president of Pizza Hut U.S., reporting to Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officer Aaron Powell, effective June 3. In this role, Loredo will assume responsibility for driving overall performance of the brand’s U.S. business.

“Carl comes to Pizza Hut with a strong track record of positioning brands for success and delivering results in highly competitive markets. He is adept at helping brands show up in novel and authentic ways at the right intersection of customer need and culture,” shares Powell. “The Pizza Hut team is delighted to welcome Carl, who will bring a passion and focus that will take us forward to the brand’s next bright chapter.”

Previously, for more than eight years, Loredo served as the global chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, where he was integral in driving results, including growing the digital sales business, launching and scaling new occasions, and producing best-in-class marketing and content campaigns. He also previously served as the vice president of account services at The Marketing Arm (a part of Omnicom Media Group) and oversaw the agency’s multicultural practice with a focus on digital and shopper marketing strategies.

“I love a good story, and Pizza Hut’s journey from one restaurant in Wichita, Kansas, to global cultural icon status is tremendously inspiring,” said Loredo. “It is an honor to lead Pizza Hut’s U.S. business and be a part of taking this beloved brand forward for the next generation of customers. I am eager to partner with Aaron and the leadership team, our best-in-class franchisees and our talented team members around the country to unlock growth for this powerhouse brand.”

