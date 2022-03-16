Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients business Dawn Foods has announced Adam Pawlick as the company's new vice president of research & development for North America. Pawlick joined the company in March 2022, and reports to John Schmitz, president of Dawn North America.

In this new position, Pawlick is responsible for setting the strategic direction for Dawn's research and development efforts in North America, working in close collaboration with global chief product officer, Johan Sanders. He will also lead the region's product development, packaging development, and regulatory teams to ensure Dawn provides best-in-class innovation for its customers.

"Adam brings an incredible breadth of strategic and technical experience to Dawn and will be instrumental in driving our innovation strategy for North America," said John Schmitz, president of Dawn Foods North America. "We are focused on providing customers with innovative products and solutions that drive profitability in their business. I am confident that Adam's expertise and engaging leadership style make him the right fit to help us continue to inspire bakery success for our customers."

In his role, Pawlick will develop and oversee Dawn's product and technical roadmap in support of Dawn's growth plans and to ensure customers' needs are met.

"Dawn Foods is a well-respected leader in the baking industry, known for its insights, innovations, and expertise," said Pawlick. "I look forward to collaborating with my new team to uncover new ways to build upon Dawn's legacy for years to come."

Pawlick joins Dawn from Wells Enterprises, the largest family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States, where he served as vice president of engineering and played a vital role in developing the long-term innovation strategy for the company. Throughout his career, Pawlick has worked in product development and engineering for myriad food and beverage companies, including TreeHouse Foods, Palermo's Pizza, and ConAgra Foods, among others.