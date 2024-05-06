ASB's BakingTech 2025 planning is underway. The MarketPlace Committee met at the host location in Orlando in April, and the Planning Committee will convene later this month to develop the technical educational content including featured speakers, sessions with a dedicated baker's perspective, and insightful stories of innovation shared on the BAKE Talks Stage.

ASB Board Chair Xochitl Cruz, Bimbo Bakeries USA, has inspired the peer leadership group to consider disruptive, innovative, and cutting-edge ways to deliver learning experiences bolstered by enriching networking opportunities. The committees are focused on reimagining the event in a new location outside of Chicago, which has been its home for the past 50-plus years; the event was been held at the Hilton Chicago since 2015, and at other Chicago area hotels prior.

ASB's Executive Director Kristen L. Spriggs heralds the 2025 conference hotel as, "The perfect set-up for us to come together as an industry community. From the sun-filled atrium to the central gathering places, this new location gives us a tremendous backdrop for bringing the best of what BakingTech is all about complimented by outstanding education."

BakingTech 2025 will be hosted at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, Feb. 15–18, 2025, with committee and board meetings proceeding the event. For more information, bookmark the developing event site and save the date for registration opening August 19.

