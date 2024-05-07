Utz is again collaborating with Mike’s Hot Honey to create new Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot potato chips. Available now through September, the fiery flavor builds off the original Utz Mike’s Hot Honey chips but with three times the heat. The “swicy” (sweet and spicy) potato chips are gluten-free and kosher-certified. They come in an on-the-go, 2.625-ounce size and a take-home, 7.75-ounce size.

The original Utz Mike’s Hot Honey potato chips were launched as a limited-time offer in May 2023. They became a permanent flavor in August of the same year due to their skyrocketing popularity, with sales exceeding Utz’s previous limited-time launches.

“We know hot and spicy is currently the #1 flavor in salty snacks. That’s why, following the success of our original Mike’s Hot Honey potato chips, we wanted to offer fans an even hotter snacking option,” says Utz Brands, Inc. Marketing Director Amber McGrogan. “Mike’s Hot Honey has been a great partner over the last year, and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring the sweet heat to snacking fans nationwide.”

Building further on the swicy trend, Utz released Utz Mixed Mini pretzels in Mike’s Hot Honey flavor in March 2024 to give fans even more ways to enjoy the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey.

Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot potato chips are available at leading grocery, mass, and convenience retail stores nationwide and online at utzsnacks.com.

“At Mike’s Hot Honey, we think everything is better if it has the perfect kick of sweet and heat, and that’s never been more true than with the incredibly popular Utz Mike’s Hot Honey potato chips,” says Mike’s Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. “We’ve tasted the new Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot Chips, and we just know Utz fans are going to love them as much as we do.”

Utz Quality Foods is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.