Utz, a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey to create the Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chip.

Available for a limited time only, the new potato chip is crafted by covering classic Utz Original Potato Chips with Mike’s Hot Honey flavor for a sweet, salty crunch that finishes with a kick of heat. The potato chips come in a range of convenient sizes, including an on-the-go 2.625-oz. and two multi-serve options, 7.75-oz., and 13-oz.

Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips are now available at grocery, mass, and convenience retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Amazon.com, and Utzsnacks.com. Also, look for the 13-oz. size available at select Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club beginning in June.

“Our new Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chip perfectly combines our classic, Utz original potato chip with the fierce flavor of Mike’s Hot Honey,” said Utz Brands, Inc. CEO Howard Friedman. "As a leader in the salty snack category, we are always looking for craveable new tastes, and the uniquely sweet and heat combination of our newest potato chip is irresistible for those who want bold new flavors when they reach for a snack.”

“We couldn’t think of a better brand to help us create our first potato chip,” said Mike’s Hot Honey Founder Mike Kurtz. “Not only is the chip the perfect pairing of Utz’s classic, salty crunch and our distinctive sweet with a kick of heat, but it’s the perfect pairing of two brands with rich histories in New York City, now made available nationwide thanks to popular demand. We’re excited about this partnership.”

The Utz story began in 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the small-town kitchen of Bill and Salie Utz. They believed potato chips could be better and should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. Mike’s Hot Honey was founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz with a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers.

