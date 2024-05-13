Pringles are popping out of the can and into the bag for a new way to consume the crisps; the Kellanova brand is introducing its first puffed offering with Pringles Mingles.

The snacks are crispy on the outside, light and airy on the inside, reportedly delivering a melt-in-your-mouth tasting experience. Each bite-size puff mingles two Pringles flavors and features a bowtie-style shape inspired by Mr. P’s signature look.

The new lineup is available nationwide in three flavor varieties:

Cheddar & Sour Cream: Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savory, and zesty flavor combination that will leave fans craving more.

Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch: Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite.

Dill Pickle & Ranch: Zesty dill pickle mingles with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes for a tantalizing and craveable flavor experience.

“Our iconic Pringles can is part of our identity—and it’s not going anywhere—but we’re always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our fans’ latest cravings," says Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. “This puffy, airy snack not only gives fans a new way to experience Pringles, but its easy-to-share packaging creates a new way to enjoy their favorite snack with friends and family, whether munching at home for movie night, at a party, or on the go.”

The snacks will hit shelves at retailers nationwide in October.

Related: Pringles listens to its fans, rereleases Honey Mustard flavor



