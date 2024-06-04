America's fish-shaped cracker is introducing a new limited-edition Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle flavor. The new flavor includes a balance of tangy dill pickle with the spicy kick of red chili peppers on Goldfish Original crackers, per the brand.

"Fan passion for new Goldfish flavors is a constant source of inspiration for us," says Janda Lukin, SVP and chief marketing officer, Campbell's Snacks. "Overwhelming demand on social media and even a petition for a pickle flavor fueled the creation of our new Spicy Dill Pickle cracker. This delicious and craveable summer snack is sure to satisfy Goldfish and pickle enthusiasts alike."

With over 300 million pickle related posts on TikTok and 53 million Americans requesting extra spice, Goldfish Spicy Dill Pickle flavor crackers combine flavor and fandom with its latest limited-edition cracker. Spicy Dill Pickle joins a long line of limited-edition offerings, including Goldfish Old Bay seasoned crackers, Goldfish Hello Kitty strawberry shortcake flavored grahams, Goldfish Elf maple syrup-flavored grahams, and more.

Available for a limited time only, the snack will be available at national retailers starting this month, for an SRP of $3.69. For more information on Goldfish crackers, click here.

