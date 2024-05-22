Just in time for summer, Fritos is bringing back one of fans’ most requested flavors: Fritos Classic Ranch. The tangy, savory, and creamy buttermilk-tasting corn chips will be available for a limited time only, and this time, in packaging inspired by another iconic ranch: “Yellowstone.”

The return of Fritos Classic Ranch follows the release of Fritos’ latest commercial, which was directed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and shot at 6666 Ranch, the backdrop of many “Yellowstone” episodes. With over nine decades of history, Fritos has been feeding the cowboy spirit from its creation, and continues to lean into this identity with the Fritos Classic Ranch collaboration.

Fritos Classic Ranch is now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide. The flavor is available in XL and XXVL sizes for $8.89 and $2.39 respectively.

