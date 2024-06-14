Following years of fan requests, Gushers is bringing back its most beloved flavor, per the brand: Watermelon.

The highly requested flavor is coming back to the snack aisle this summer to satisfy fans across the country. After being introduced in 1997, Watermelon Gushers quickly became a fan favorite and were available on shelves until 2013. Now, after over a decade, fans can officially celebrate the anxiously awaited return of this summertime flavor.

Watermelon Gushers are also paired with new Sour Apple Gushers for an added blast of sour power in the same pouch. Watermelon and Sour Apple Gushers are rolling out to grocery stores now for an MSRP of $4.69 for a 6-count and $10.29 for a 20-count.

In addition, General Mills is also releasing Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks. Consumers can also take their favorite Jamba smoothies on the go with the snacks, which are available in Mango-A-Go-Go and Strawberry Surf Rider flavors that can be mixed and matched. The suggested retail price is $7.99.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.