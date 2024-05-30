McKee Foods' Sunbelt Bakery brand has released Snickerdoodle Chewy Granola Bars, which will join the brand's existing permanent lineup in select retailers nationwide in late May. The granola bars' suggested retail price is $3.19.

The bars include toasted granola and notes of sweet cinnamon and caramel. Each carton contains eight individually-wrapped chewy granola bars, ideal for on-the-go snacking, entertaining, and lunchbox pairings, per the brand.

