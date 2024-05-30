In a culinary alliance, Taco Bell and Cheez-It have joined forces to introduce a revolutionary food innovation: The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada. With these new menu items, the classic Cheez-It cracker gets an upgrade to a larger size: 16x larger to be exact, with a 1:1 crunch-to-cheez ratio. The latest models of the Big Cheez-It are exclusively available first to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app starting May 30, ahead of nationwide availability on June 6.

The two industry titans first collaborated in 2022, testing out the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada for a limited time at a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, CA. This trial run proved to be incredibly successful, per the brand, as fans made it clear that the Big Cheez-It menu items brought something new to the table, something bigger than ever before. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Taco Bell and Cheez-It knew it had to go bigger and cheezier and take the menu items nationwide: sharing the very best of innovation with fans from coast to coast. Taco Bell announced this collaboration’s massive return at the brand’s first-ever Live Más LIVE event earlier this year.

Each menu item displays a supersized cracker—a Cheez-It cracker 16x larger in size than the original—developed specifically for these redesigned versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme and Tostada. Crafted with 100% real cheese and the familiar ridges fans adore, this colossal cracker serves as the canvas for Taco Bell's new menu items.

The Big Cheez-It lineup includes:

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ($5.49): Like its original counterpart, this Crunchwrap Supreme includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go.

Big Cheez-It Tostada ($3.99): The Big Cheez-It Tostada features the Big Cheez-It cracker topped with layers of Taco Bell's seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Big Cheez-It Box ($8.99): This box includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular sized Nacho Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

“This collaboration isn't just about bringing together two iconic brands; it's about taking the spirit of fan innovation to create something truly larger than life," says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. "We're thrilled to launch this exciting partnership nationwide and offer fans a whole new way to experience the classic cheesy and crunchy flavors they love from Taco Bell and Cheez-It.”

"Cheez-It has always been about more than just snacking—it's about elevating cheese to new heights for salty snack lovers with an obsession for cheese and an appetite for excitement," says Jessica Waller, general manager, Away From Home, Kellanova. "Teaming up with Taco Bell has been an incredible experience for Kellanova to bring the Cheez-It passion for cheesy flavor and fun into new culinary territories so that fans of both brands Want it. Need It. Cheez-It.”

