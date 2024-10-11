Kellanova has rereleased a slew of seasonal products for autumn and Halloween, starting with Pop-Tarts bringing back its seasonal Pumpkin Pie flavor. The flavor includes spiced pumpkin filling, wrapped in a crust, and topped with Pop-Tarts' signature frosting. In addition, first seen at last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, the giant, life-sized, edible Pop-Tarts mascot is now available in costume format at Spirit Halloween.

The other seasonal releases and rereleases include:

Pringles is launching limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark cans this month, perfect for both Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations, says the brand. And, for a limited time, Pringles Halloween Snack Stacks are available. These snack-sized versions of standard Pringles flavors come in Halloween-themed packaging.

Cheez-It is also offering snack packs, with its Original Halloween Snack Pack Trick-or-Treat pouches.

Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares, individually wrapped with Halloween and Día de los Muertos designs. For those looking for something a little bigger, the company has consumers covered with its Halloween-themed Mega size bars, also with themed packaging.

Rxbar Pumpkin Spice flavor is made with real pumpkin, nuts, and a hint of warm spices. It is gluten-free, made without added sugars, and has 12 g of protein.

