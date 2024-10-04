Kicking off this week's Fun Friday is Kellanova's Club crackers bringing #Booktok to life with the first-ever Book Club House.

For those who have ever wanted to literally live inside their favorite book, Club Crackers and #1 New York Times bestseller and BookTok sensation Lucy Score are teaming up to bring her Riley Thorn romantic mystery series to live with the Book Club House, a destination book clubs can reserve for the ultimate literary weekend getaway, on HomeToGo.

Tucked in the rolling hills of Riley Thorn and Lucy Score's hometown (Harrisburg, PA), the Book Club House is packed with Easter eggs from the books, series-inspired charcuterie spreads and buttery Club Crackers for noshing. Guests at the Book Club House can indulge in a Lucy Score-written itinerary, filled with "spooky season" activities and IYKYK nods to the series, like tarot card readings, scenic hikes, winery excursions and more. Plus, the author herself will virtually drop in on one lucky club staying at the house.

Fans can submit an entry for a chance to book one of three different two-night stays at the Book Club House for up to eight guests for $0 a night by visiting HomeToGo.com/BookCLUBHouse. Fans will be asked to share a story about the characters in their own book club for a chance to stay at the Book Club House. Three total winners will be selected, one winner for each stay period. The winners will be chosen based on the contest judging criteria. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the Book Club House, and there is no purchase necessary to enter the contest.

CPK x National Pizza Month deals

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is rewarding guests who celebrate the true potential of pizza during National Pizza Month. The brand announced its BOGO for the Bold offer, designed to encourage all pizza fans to experience its newest innovations instead of defaulting to their usual pizzas. For the entire month of October, anyone who orders the brand-new Burnt Ends BBQ Pizza or returning fan-favorite Bacon & Brussels Pizza in a participating restaurant or online will receive a free Take & Bake Pizza from one of five flavors to enjoy later at home.

The all-new Burnt Ends BBQ Pizza reportedly combines the flavors of a backyard BBQ with tangy and fresh accents, while the return of the Bacon & Brussels Pizza reimagines a popular side dish as a main event pizza with bacon and roasted seasonal brussels sprouts.

CPK’s Take & Bake Pizzas are prepared to order and sold fresh, not frozen, and include all of the fresh garnishes to expertly and easily finish the pizzas at home. Included in the BOGO for the Bold offer are the following Take & Bake Pizzas: Traditional Cheese, Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken, MUPESA (Mushroom, Pepperoni, Sausage) and Hawaiian. Guests should use code: BOGO at checkout to receive their free Take & Bake Pizza.

Haute couture from Hot Pockets for your Christmas family dinner

This is a short but fun one: Hot Pockets is heating up the holidays with the first-ever ugly holiday sweater with zip-off sleeves, in honor of retiring the snack’s microwave crisping sleeve.

Fans have four chances to grab a sweater ahead of holiday party season: Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 19, and Dec. 3, exclusively online here for $40.

Totino's Pizza Rolls partners with Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson for new ads

Totino’s Pizza Rolls wants to reminding snacking fans about the value of 10 Totino’s Pizza Rolls for approx. $1. The brand is partnering with comedians, real-life besties and co-stars of “I Think You Should Leave,” Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, for a new series of ads, titled “Chazmo Goes Home.”

The spots address the affordability of Totino’s Pizza Rolls and also include Robinson and Richardson's signature blend of absurdity, physical comedy, and sharp wit. The spots feature Tim and Sam as suburban dads who say goodbye to an alien named Chazmo who has devoured their Totino’s Pizza Rolls during his visit. Just before Chazmo flies home to his planet in his spaceship, the dads confront him, asking for compensation for the snacks he ate. Chazmo, fully aware of the value of 10 Totino’s Pizza Rolls for about $1, argues he doesn’t owe them much at all.

The new ads will air this month on streamers, online video, social media, and partner channels, including Paramount, Hulu, Peacock, and Vix.