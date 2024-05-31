After 12 years, Blaze Pizza, with 300+ locations across North America in countless communities, is launching its biggest menu overhaul ever.

Launching with Five Brand New Signature Pizzas called the “Chef Inspired & Fast Fire’d Signature Collection,” replacing the 12-year-old Signature Pizza menu, these new pizzas keep what guests love most about the former, while adding new options that guests have been gravitating toward flavor wise.

In the coming months, Blaze will roll out a host of new premium toppings, items that can be eaten on the go, new salads with a twist, something sweet and spicy, and even the company’s first-ever dessert crafted from scratch and cooked by fire.

Available at all Blaze Pizza locations, the new Chef Inspired & Fast Fire’d Signature Collection includes:

The Carnivore: A chef’s signature recipe that includes a savory mix of pepperoni slices, julienned ham, and crumbled meatballs. The toppings are paired with housemade tomato-based sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, and finished with a balsamic drizzle.

The Herbivore : A new way for consumers' to get their daily dose of veggies. The garden-inspired creation starts off with Blaze's spicy red sauce topped with generous portions of shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted garlic, tomatoes, banana peppers plus a finish of fresh arugula and a swirl of olive oil.

The Meatball Pie: Featuring crumbled meatballs accompanied by Blaze's classic house-made tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, and dollops of ricotta cheese.

The Blazed BBQ: This recipe features a base of tangy BBQ sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, and pieces of grilled chicken, along with red onions and pickled jalapeno peppers. This combination is topped with a drizzle of ranch dressing for extra flavor.

The Four Cheese: Cheese-lovers unite and rejoice for a new mega cheese pizza. This pizza starts off with a base of the Blaze house-made red sauce and is topped with four cheeses one pizza—shredded mozzarella, fresh Ovolini mozzarella, creamy dollops of ricotta, parmesan sprinkles, and is finished with a swirl of olive oil.

“Our culinary team has been hard at work, revamping our menu offerings and making additions that will enhance the Blaze experience," explains Christian Kuhn, chief marketing officer of Blaze Pizza. “We remain committed to authenticity in everything we do, from dough made in house, to best-in-class ingredients and as always, cooking pizzas in our open-flame oven.”

For the full list of Blaze Pizza menu offerings, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

