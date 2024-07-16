Blaze Pizza has introduced a cinnamon frosted treat that surpasses the “bun” and is simply called Cinnamon Bread. The chain's new Cinnamon Bread is made with fresh, hand-stretched dough, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, baked in Blaze's large stone pizza oven, and finished with a warm drizzle of white frosting.

The Cinnamon Bread is regularly priced at $4.99, but for a limited time only, through the end of July, guests can order any Blaze Pizza, including one of the five new Signature Pizzas or a build your own pizza, and receive a Cinnamon Bread for just $2.

“Our new Cinnamon Bread is just one of many of our new menu offerings to enhance the dining experience, offering a sweet treat at the end of any meal,” explains Christian Kuhn, chief marketing officer of Blaze Pizza. “This dessert comes fresh from the oven, just like our made-to-order pizzas.”

For the full list of Blaze Pizza menu offerings, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

*Prices vary by market, including Canadian locations.

