Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., announces the addition of two new limited-time offerings, Crispy Mini Pepperoni & Bacon Italiano Pizza and Churro Twists. The limited-time items will be available through March 24.

Made with Round Table Pizza’s new Parmesan Italiano New York Style Crust, the Crispy Mini Pepperoni & Bacon Italiano Pizza features crispy mini pepperoni and bacon atop zesty red sauce and a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, smoked provolone, and cheddar cheeses.

The Churro Twists are filled with buttery cinnamon and sugar, rolled in a cinnamon sugar mix, and served with a side of caramel dipping sauce. The twists are available in orders of three, six, and 12-count sizes.

"We are excited to kick off the year with offerings that hit the spot from an innovation perspective,” says Lisa Davidson, senior director of culinary innovation at Round Table Pizza. “New York Style Inspired Crust continues to grow in popularity with consumers and with our pizza dough made from scratch daily, our pizza is only that much more crave-worthy. To top it all off, our Churro Twists enhance our menu with a new flavor profile, adding a level of sweetness that is right on trend.”