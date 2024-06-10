The Rademaker Experience Center (REC) will open its doors on June 14, 2024, in Elk Grove Village, IL. According to the company, the facility is strategically located near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport for convenience.

The facility reportedly will house multiple state-of-the-art Radini production lines for bread products, laminated dough, pastries, and croissants. In addition to these production lines, the company promises to offer a comprehensive array of equipment (including mixers, ovens, a proofer, and freezers) allowing for end-to-end product testing. The company states the setup enables it to accurately simulate production processes.

At the center, dedicated dough technologists are available to assist with product testing and provide demonstrations of production lines. Furthermore, representatives state the facility will host other Rademaker services, including system integration, to deliver a one-stop solution for your needs.

The company invites North American customers and prospects to explore the facilities, schedule product testing, or arrange a demonstration by contacting Rademaker North America via email at info@rademakerusa.com or phone at (330) 650-2345.

