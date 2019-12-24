Key Technology expands its customer service offerings with SupportPro

Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has announced the rebranding of its customer service organization as SupportPro. This global program includes technical support such as installation, start-up, training, preventive maintenance and 24/7 emergency assistance as well as remote monitoring, protection plans, upgrades and parts sales, and other offerings under the former PROliance program. Designed to create a superior experience for customers relying on Key’s high-performance digital sorting, conveying and automation systems, SupportPro helps food processors reduce costs, increase uptime and improve equipment performance.

“SupportPro is Duravant’s global service organization for all of its brands and offers a broad range of services to keep equipment operating at optimal performance levels over its entire service life. Our goal is to support our customers in protecting their investments by providing complete equipment lifecycle support, with factory trained technicians and genuine OEM parts, on a 24/7 basis. To eliminate any unnecessary downtime we utilize our global network of resources to be a local partner to our customer,” stated Hans Van der Aa, president of SupportPro at Duravant.

SupportPro service programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer, with the ideal combination of specific services that deliver the most value.

Technical support can include installation, start-up, training, preventive maintenance and 24/7 emergency assistance. Available training includes in-person, either on-site or at one of Duravant’s innovation and solutions centers around the world, or remote via comprehensive online training programs, which is offered in multiple languages.

“Key has a great reputation for taking care of customers around the world. In fact, our commitment to go above and beyond is a big part of our company culture,” said Bill Davis, senior director of global service & product reliability at Key Technology. “As part of SupportPro, we’ve expanded our world-class service team, our technical expertise and responsiveness that customers have grown to expect from us.

Modern inspection systems, such as VERYX digital sorters and G6 ADR automatic defect removal systems, equipped with Key’s RemoteMD can be remotely accessed by SupportPro service teams. RemoteMD proactively monitors the condition of the sorter or ADR, assesses the status and alerts the customer if problems are detected. A secure two-way remote session between the system and a SupportPro service technician can be initiated. By automating monitoring and diagnosis, as well as enabling remote fixes and software management, RemoteMD reduces on-site service calls and speeds resolution times.

For more information on Key’s SupportPro, visit www.key.net/en/supportpro.