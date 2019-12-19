Frito-Lay launches NFL-themed portfolio campaign

Frito-Lay recently launched its first-ever NFL-themed portfolio campaign, featuring a number of its core brands including Doritos, Lay’s, Tostitos and Cheetos. It is set to launch right around peak college football bowl season, and run through NFL playoffs leading up to Super Bowl.

TVC 1 of 2 – “Group Chat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwj6O40EK4Y&feature=youtu.be

College football bowl season is underway, the NFL playoffs are about to kick off and the road to Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner. With football frenzy in high gear, snack season is about to get Flamin’ Hot. That’s why Frito-Lay is launching its first-ever football-themed portfolio campaign in preparation for one of the busiest periods of the year, featuring brands Lay’s, Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos. NFL legends Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Tony Gonzalez and Terry Bradshaw will bring the campaign to life.

The timing is no secret. According to the Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index, an ongoing, national pulse on how different generations, regions and cities snack:

Super Bowl is one of the single-largest retail sales days for snacks at many supermarkets, and the leadup is one of the most important periods for Frito-Lay

9 out of 10 viewers plan to have at least one snack

80 percent of Americans will have potato chips or tortilla chips

Portfolio advertising is becoming extremely important for Frito-Lay, especially during key seasonal periods when friends and families share moments together. From summer get-togethers to the holiday season and now the culmination of football season, Frito-Lay is looking to bring smiles with every bite during key cultural events.

More about the campaign: