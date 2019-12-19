Frito-Lay launches NFL-themed portfolio campaign
Frito-Lay recently launched its first-ever NFL-themed portfolio campaign, featuring a number of its core brands including Doritos, Lay’s, Tostitos and Cheetos. It is set to launch right around peak college football bowl season, and run through NFL playoffs leading up to Super Bowl.
TVC 1 of 2 – “Group Chat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwj6O40EK4Y&feature=youtu.be
College football bowl season is underway, the NFL playoffs are about to kick off and the road to Super Bowl LIV is right around the corner. With football frenzy in high gear, snack season is about to get Flamin’ Hot. That’s why Frito-Lay is launching its first-ever football-themed portfolio campaign in preparation for one of the busiest periods of the year, featuring brands Lay’s, Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos. NFL legends Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Tony Gonzalez and Terry Bradshaw will bring the campaign to life.
The timing is no secret. According to the Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index, an ongoing, national pulse on how different generations, regions and cities snack:
- Super Bowl is one of the single-largest retail sales days for snacks at many supermarkets, and the leadup is one of the most important periods for Frito-Lay
- 9 out of 10 viewers plan to have at least one snack
- 80 percent of Americans will have potato chips or tortilla chips
Portfolio advertising is becoming extremely important for Frito-Lay, especially during key seasonal periods when friends and families share moments together. From summer get-togethers to the holiday season and now the culmination of football season, Frito-Lay is looking to bring smiles with every bite during key cultural events.
More about the campaign:
- The Frito-Lay portfolio campaign – “Ready for Crunchtime” – serves as a reminder about the snacking essentials of game-time prep. It will include an in-store program, out-of-home, digital, radio commercials and two TV commercials: the first airing starting Dec. 26 during marquee college football bowl games, and the second starting Jan. 20 in the two-week leadup to the Super Bowl. Integer led the development of the overall campaign, while Frito-Lay’s internal creative agency produced the TVCs, fresh off the heels of their holiday TVC starring Anna Kendrick.
- Creative themes and talent for the TVCs include:
- “Group Chat” (Premieres Dec. 26, 2019) – Starring Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Tony Gonzalez and Terry Bradshaw, each NFL legend debates which Frito-Lay flavor they’re bringing to the party in a hilarious group chat videophone conversation. Gonzalez pushes his favorite Tostitos Chips & Dips; Sanders argues Doritos are for “Prime Time”; Lay’s are for the “Playmaker” Michael Irvin; and Bradshaw makes a special cameo that can’t be missed. “Save a spot for the Ter Bear,” Bradshaw says while steaming his outfit.
- “Super Bowl” (Premieres Jan. 20, 2020) – Bradshaw and Sanders give a wink and a nod to Frito-Lay being an official partner of the NFL and Super Bowl. “Get your chips for the Super Bowl,” they both yell numerous times.
- The in-store program will show up at retailers nationwide beginning six weeks prior to Super Bowl, while the out-of-home component will primarily take place in Miami leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.