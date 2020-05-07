New EquipmentEquipment BriefsEquipment

Material Transfer hazardous location stainless steel Material Master bulk bag discharging system

May 7, 2020
Company: Material Transfer

Websitewww.materialtransfer.com

Equipment Snapshot: Unit features sanitary stainless steel construction with round or angled structural tubing for rapid cleaning. Heavy-duty Flo-Master “breaker bar” bulk bag massaging system promote discharge of non-free flowing materials. A powerful Flo-Lock discharge spout closure system quickly halts material flow for partial bag discharge, while a Sure-Seal spout clamping system seals the bag discharge spout for dust-tight operation. Unit includes a fully integrated discharge hopper with pneumatic vibrator. Equipment includes intrinsically safe, all pneumatic controls for hazardous location service.

Systems are custom designed for your specific application requirements. For more information, call (800) 836-7068.

