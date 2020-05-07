Material Transfer hazardous location stainless steel Material Master bulk bag discharging system

Company: Material Transfer

Equipment Snapshot: Unit features sanitary stainless steel construction with round or angled structural tubing for rapid cleaning. Heavy-duty Flo-Master “breaker bar” bulk bag massaging system promote discharge of non-free flowing materials. A powerful Flo-Lock discharge spout closure system quickly halts material flow for partial bag discharge, while a Sure-Seal spout clamping system seals the bag discharge spout for dust-tight operation. Unit includes a fully integrated discharge hopper with pneumatic vibrator. Equipment includes intrinsically safe, all pneumatic controls for hazardous location service.

