Ancient Harvest acquires gluten-free brand Pamela's

Quinoa Corporation, the parent company of plant-based foods brand Ancient Harvest, has announced the acquisition of the Pamela’s brand in a transaction that joins two heritage gluten-free pioneers. The acquisition more than doubles the business under Quinoa Corporation’s management, strengthens its ability to expand its retail footprint, and combines the gluten-free formulation expertise and supplier networks of both brands to facilitate new product development.

The two brands have complementary gluten-free product lines with virtually no overlap. Ancient Harvest’s portfolio includes quinoa, pasta, hot cereal, polenta and other plant-based protein products made from gluten-free superfoods. Pamela’s offerings range from gluten-free baking mixes and baking ingredients such as pancake mix and paleo flours to pasta meals, ramen, snack bars, cookies and graham crackers.

Ancient Harvest and Pamela’s items will continue to be marketed under their respective brands, leveraging the name recognition and reputation that both companies have built over their respective three decades in business.

“I launched Pamela’s Products in 1988 to provide great-tasting gluten-free products for people with special dietary needs. The gluten-free space has exploded over the years, and the company has grown accordingly,” said Pamela Giusto-Sorrells, president and founder of Pamela’s Products, who is stepping away from day-to-day operations. “Joining forces with Ancient Harvest ensures that our commitment to delivering the best tasting gluten-free foods will continue with a company that has the same values and dedication to quality that have put us on the map.”

“The saying that there’s strength in numbers applies directly to this transaction. Marrying two established gluten-free brands will give us more traction with retailers, more critical mass with suppliers, more operational and marketing efficiencies, and more knowhow in working with gluten-free ingredients for product innovation,” said John Becker, CEO of Ancient Harvest. “All of these factors will benefit the growing number of consumers who need or prefer gluten-free options.”

The transaction closed on December 31, 2019. Aspect Consumer Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Pamela’s in the transaction. Financial details were not disclosed.