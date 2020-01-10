Two Chicks Jerky to debut new flavors

Company: Two Chicks Specialty Goods, LLC

Website: www.twochicksjerky.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99 (1 oz. size), $6.99-$7.99 (2 oz. size)

Product Snapshot: Two Chicks Specialty Goods, LLC, a women-owned, better for you jerky company, announces the addition of three new styles of jerky to their existing line of jerky products: Classic Turkey Jerky, Spicy Turkey Jerky, and Carne Asada Beef Jerky. These new flavors join the already available Classic Beef Jerky and Spicy Beef Jerky to round out Two Chick Jerky’s portfolio of delicious snacks, all available for sale in select retail stores nationwide and online at TwoChicksJerky.com.

“We are excited to share three new jerky flavors with our Two Chicks Jerky fans around the country,” said Shannon Ronan, co-founder, and co-owner of Two Chicks Jerky. “The perfect, high-quality snack for any journey, we invite fans who have been with us since our initial Kickstarter campaign to those who have yet to try our products to purchase and enjoy one (or all) of our new flavors today.”

Two Chicks Jerky first began when female co-founders Shannon and Breelyn were looking for healthy, homemade snack goods to enjoy with their friends and family while out on hikes, road trips, camping excursions, and any other journey they found themselves on. Once the two started making beef jerky, it was clear it was an immediate hit among their loved ones as it was continually requested ahead of each trip. With that, Two Chicks Jerky was born.

Along with being a women-owned jerky company in a male-dominated industry, Two Chicks Jerky sets themselves apart with the high-quality, great-tasting ingredients that they use in their jerky. Two Chicks Jerky is made with grass-fed meat, no antibiotics, no hormones, and no nitrates. The products are also gluten-free and use honey instead of processed sugar, creating a healthy, high in protein, delicious snack that customers can trust.

Two Chicks Jerky products are available in either one or two-ounce size packages. Packages are sold in retail stores nationwide in select retail locations or on the Two Chicks Jerky online store.

For more information and to purchase Two Chicks Jerky, visit www.twochicksjerky.com.