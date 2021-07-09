Company: Wenzel's Farm

Website: www.wenzelsfarm.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Wenzel’s Farm, a provider of high-quality, handcrafted, small batch meat snacks is pleased to announce that it has introduced two new flavors to its popular beef jerky line.

In 2020, Wenzel’s Farm expanded its offering when it added Beef Jerky to its product lineup. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG, and is gluten-free. It contains no nitrites or nitrates and has 10 grams of protein per serving with only 90 calories.

Joining the Original, Peppered, and Teriyaki flavors are the new Smoked BBQ, and Sweet and Spicy flavors of jerky. These two flavors offer great taste with the same healthy, naturally smoked beef that customers come to expect from Wenzel’s Farm.

“In the past year, our beef jerky has become a huge success,” stated Mark Vieth, president of Wenzel’s Farm. “The introduction of these two new flavors will significantly expand our offerings, and help meet the demand and desires of our customers.”

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.