Jonathan Van Ness stars in Big Game commercial for new Pop-Tarts Pretzel

Pop-Tarts has revealed how it 'fixed' the classic pretzel by releasing the brand's Big Game commercial. Starring TV personality and Pop-Tarts super fan, Jonathan Van Ness, the infomercial-themed spot introduces fans to the iconic brand's first-ever sweet and salty snacking innovation: Pop-Tarts Pretzel.

The all-new 30-second commercial, titled "Pop-Tarts Pretzel JVN-fomercial," will air after the first half's two-minute warning during the second quarter on Sunday, February 2. Fans can get a 'first taste' by watching the full ad HERE.

In the ad, the makeover star morphs into an infomercial pitch person inviting fans who are "struggs to snack" to ditch boring pretzels and try all new sweet and salty Pop-Tarts Pretzel. Available in Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar, the spot will entice fans to look down at their own plain, pretzel bowl during the Big Game and question why it isn't a Pop-Tarts Pretzel toaster pastry instead—and forever making them re-think plain, 'just salty,' pretzels and snacks.

"Pop-Tarts Pretzel is one of the biggest product innovations in our brand's history," said Phil Schaffer, senior director of marketing, Pop-Tarts. "While our fans have always enjoyed Pop-Tarts any time of day, since this is our first sweet & salty Pop-Tarts variety perfect for snacking moments we couldn't think of a better opportunity to unveil Pop-Tarts Pretzel than on one of the biggest snacking days of the year."

Pop-Tarts' creative agency, MRY, created the 30-second commercial, which features a high-energy infomercial theme – a natural fit to showcase how Pop-Tarts 'fixed' the classic pretzel with their exciting new flavor combination.

"What makes Pop-Tarts such a fan favorite is the ingenuity at the heart of the product," said James Wood, head of creative with MRY. "Infomercials are a tried-and-true format for launching new product innovations, so we wanted to create a self-aware infomercial that lived up to that ingenuity. Our priority was to work with a genuine, outspoken fan of Pop-Tarts, and Jonathan has more than proven his fan cred."

