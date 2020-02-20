Nature's Garden Jacques Torres by Chocolate Orchard Fruit & Nut Clusters

Company: Nature's Garden

Website: naturesgarden.net

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.49

Product Snapshot: Nature’s Garden has unveiled Jacques Torres by Chocolate Orchard, a premier chocolate cluster in partnership with Chocolatier Jacques Torres. Available at Costco, these Fruit & Nut Clusters combine Nature’s Garden’s premium fruits and nuts with Belgian chocolate from the host of the popular Netflix cooking show “Nailed It,” Master Chocolatier and Pastry Chef Jacques Torres who is handcrafting each delectable treat.

Made with 60 percent Belgian dark chocolate and no artificial flavoring or chemicals, the product includes dried cranberries, cacao nibs, roasted slivered almonds, pistachios and antioxidant fruit bites. Fruit & Nut Clusters will appeal to all chocolate lovers, but the satisfying crunch and delicious rich taste will surprise and delight.

“Jacques Torres is the best Chocolatier in the world. He was the obvious choice for us when we started exploring our first premium dark chocolate product,” said Sarp Tuncay, head of marketing and e-Commerce for Nature’s Garden and Chocolate Orchard brands. “The dark chocolate clusters are all created in the Jacques Torres factory in New York, by Torres himself. With the health benefits of dark chocolate, nuts and fruit, it is in keeping with our Nature’s Garden mission.”

“My motto is ‘real is my promise to you,’ and I extend that into everything I do,” Torres said. “Nature’s Garden shares my commitment to quality, fresh products. Together we have mastered guilt-free indulgence.”

Torres prides himself on specializing in fresh, handcrafted chocolates using premium ingredients free of preservatives and artificial flavors. From sourcing the perfect cacao beans to techniques steeped in tradition, he combines genuine passion with handcrafted mastery to produce purely delicious, real chocolate.