Company: Cibo Vita

Website: naturesgarden.net

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99-$12.99

Product Snapshot: To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Cibo Vita is featuring new product packaging for its Nature's Garden line of healthy snacks. A true entrepreneurial success story, Cibo Vito has also produced an “about us” animated video, showcasing the company's origins and the founders’ commitment to bringing healthier foods to consumers.

The brand updated its look with a modern logo, using bold typeface, replacing one which emoted a pastoral feel. Nature’s Garden will continue to utilize the same vibrant colors for each SKU for consumer recognition.

Nature’s Garden believes in creating products that address health concerns. "Our products are made from natural ingredients that reward the body through functionality," stated Emre Imamoglu, president and co-founder of Cibo Vita. "We wanted our packaging to reflect this. The new design and photography allow us to showcase different varieties of products clearly, while focusing on the aesthetically pleasing naturalness of our ingredients. It is our fundamental belief that healthy snacking shouldn’t be laborious or fall short on flavor. Our mission is to make healthy snacking delicious, and that begins with the appeal of packaging," he continued.

All trail mix packaging is the first to be updated, as they are the foundational products of Nature’s Garden. Since the makeover, more than 20 new products have been released including best sellers: Keto Snack Mix, Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, Probiotic Apricots, and Cranberry Health Mix, to name a few. Nature’s Garden’s R&D team works weekly to create new and innovative products.