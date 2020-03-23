La Brea Bakery running at full capacity, delivering to grocery stores nationwide

Grocery stores are running out of supplies daily and consistently needing to be restocked, as consumers look to buy the essentials they need during this uncertain time. La Brea Bakery wants to assure consumers that their bakeries are up and running at full capacity and delivering to grocery stores nationwide, giving everyone access to fresh, quality bread that can be eaten that day, or stored in the freezer to be eaten at a later date.

Where can you find their breads?

Nationally: Grocery stores nationwide carry La Brea Bakery breads at all in-store bakeries. Additionally, stores carry La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads that are stored in the freezer until ready to be enjoyed. Check out https://www.labreabakery.com/where-to-buy to find out where they’re sold.

Locally: La Bakery’s flagship Café on South La Brea Drive in LA is staying open, producing fresh baked bread on-site and available for pickup. All breads will also be 25 percent off until March 31 st . To support their local southern California community, specifically those out of work in the culinary industry, La Brea Bakery is supporting the Restaurant Workers Relief Program by donating cases of bread to Nancy Silverton, who has teamed up with Maker’s Mark on this initiative.



For more information on La Brea Bakery: