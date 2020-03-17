La Brea Bakery debuts new packaging, on shelves now
March 17, 2020
Company: La Brea Bakery
Website: www.labreabakery.com
Introduced: March 2020
Distribution: National
Product Snapshot: La Brea Bakery has introduced new packaging for their artisan breads. This new design will have a nod to the brand’s heritage, with the goal of making it easier for consumers to identify the breads in-store and on-shelves. Select SKUs are on shelves now, with more rolling out in March and April.
In addition to a fresh and modern aesthetic, the new design will include:
- The story behind the brand and its history in Los Angeles
- Unique descriptors and flavor profiles for each bread
- Recipe ideas for the eight most popular SKUs
- French Baguette
- French Loaf
- Italian Round
- Rosemary Olive Oil Round
- Sourdough Loaf
- Three Cheese Semolina Loaf
- Whole Grain Loaf
- Toasted Sunflower & Honey Loaf
- Beer, wine and cheese pairing suggestions on all SKUs that do not have recipe suggestions
