La Brea Bakery debuts new packaging, on shelves now

Company: La Brea Bakery

Website: www.labreabakery.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: La Brea Bakery has introduced new packaging for their artisan breads. This new design will have a nod to the brand’s heritage, with the goal of making it easier for consumers to identify the breads in-store and on-shelves. Select SKUs are on shelves now, with more rolling out in March and April.

In addition to a fresh and modern aesthetic, the new design will include: